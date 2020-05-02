Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is so worried about Iran that he is pouring weapons all over the globe.

In a Saturday tweet, Zarif said that the US has long been the world’s top military spender, arms seller, war initiator and instigator as well as Conflict profiteer.

“Yet @SecPompeo is apparently so worried about Iran—a huge US arms customer till 1979—that he’s pouring weapons all over the globe,” he added.

In his tweet, the Iranian foreign minister also released a video clip titled ‘#UnitedStatesOfArms’ showing the process of sending US weapons to other parts of the world.

The U.S. has long been the world’s top – Military spender

– Arms seller

– War initiator & instigator

– Conflict profiteer. Yet @SecPompeo is apparently so worried about Iran—a huge U.S. arms customer till 1979—that he’s pouring weapons all over the globe.#UnitedStatesOfArms pic.twitter.com/29dwpdIQmQ — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 2, 2020

Zarif’s tweet comes a week after New York Times reported that the US, especially Pompeo, is planning a strategy at the UN to extend an arms embargo on Tehran, which is due to expire in October, by claiming it legally remains a “participant state” in the 2015 nuclear deal — in order to invoke a “snapback” of UN sanctions.

Source: Iranian media