Lebanon recorded on Saturday four novel coronavirus cases and one related death, Ministry of Public Health announced.

In its daily report, the ministry said that the total number of infections nationwide reached 733 after four new cases were registered in the last 24 hours in laboratories across Lebanon.

The ministry noted that two of the four new cases belong to Lebanese expatriates who returned home earlier this week from corona-hit countries.

A total pf 1,460 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, noting that of them 628 tests were carried out for expatriates.

A new death was registered on Saturday, raising the toll of deaths related to the COVID-19 contagious disease to 25, according to the report.

The ministry added that the number of recovered cases has gone up to 197.

Meanwhile, six flights carrying Lebanese expatriates returning from corona-hit countries are to arrive in Beirut International Airport on Saturday. Lebanon resumed last Monday the second phase of an operation to repatriate expatriates from corona-hit countries.

The first stage of a five-phase lockdown exit plan approved by the Lebanese government also started on Monday.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and Health Ministry Website