Lebanese Army Command – Orientation Directorate disclosed in two issued communiqués on Friday, that the Israeli enemy’s aircrafts have executed a series of violations of Lebanon’s airspace.

In its first communiqué, the Army Command indicated that an Israeli enemy reconnaissance drone breached the national airspace over the town of Rmeish at 8:00 a.m. today, circled over areas in the South region, and then left at 11:55 am, flying over the town of Alma al-Shaeb.

In a second communiqué, the Army Command stated that on April 30,2020, at 8.40 a.m., an Israeli enemy reconnaissance plane violated the Lebanese airspace over the southern town of al-Naqura, circled over the areas of Beirut and its suburbs, Baabda, Aley and the South region, and then left at 19:25 hours over the town of Rmeish.

The communiqué added that at 12:55 a.m., a similar enemy aircraft violated the Lebanese airspace over the town of al-Naqura, conducted circular flights over the southern areas, and then left the airspace at 16:10 hours over the town of Rmeish.

Furthermore, the communiqué indicated that at 16:25 hours, a similar enemy aircraft breached the national airspace over the town of Mays al-Jabal, circled over the southern areas, and then left at 22:25 hours over the town of Rmeish.

The communiqué concluded that at 22:00 hours on Thursday, a similar enemy drone violated the national skies over the town of Rmeish, circled over various areas of the South, and then left the airspace at 00:20 hours on Friday, flying over the aforementioned town.

Source: NNA