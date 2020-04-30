The Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc held Thursday its weekly meeting at its headquarters in Haret Hreik, reviewing the latest developments in Lebanon.

In a statement, the bloc stressed refuted the accusations against Hezbollah of devising a political inversion in Lebanon, adding but the party is careful enough to prevent any constitutional void which will lead the socioeconomic condition of the Lebanese to deteriorate.

The bloc urged tackling the hunger and poverty crises to prevent utilizing it for the sake of implementing violent schemes in Lebanon, denouncing the fact that some parties are involving the people, who hold righteous demands, in bloody clashes with the security forces.

It also called for controlling the rise of the commodities prices and preventing the merchants from blackmailing the customers, highlighting the importance of regulating the fluctuations of the national currency exchange rate against the US dollar.

The statement further highlighted the importance of the economic plan of the government, urging it to provide the citizens with their basic needs and carrying out vital projects which would positively affect the national economy.

The Loyalty to Resistance bloc stressed that the political intervention in the judiciary system forms a barrier that must be removed, vowing exerting all the possible efforts to preserve its independence and integrity.

The bloc highlighted the importance of the spirit of serenity which dominates over the worshipers during the Holy Month of Ramadan, hoping it helps the Lebanese face their crises.

Loyalty to Resistance bloc greeted the laborers on their Day which intensifies the national confidence in surpassing the hardships.

The bloc held a minute’s silence to mourn its late member George Najm, offering deep condolences to his family.

Source: Al-Manar English Website