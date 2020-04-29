Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab warned on Wednesday against a malicious plan to put the army against the citizens.

In an address at the beginning of a cabinet session, Diab stressed that the revolt by people against corruption and corrupt figures who brought the country to this collapse is normal.

“However, the riots that took place and the attempt to put people against the Lebanese Army are indicators of a malicious plan,” Diab said in remarks carried by National News Agency (NNA).

In this context, the PM praised the Lebanese Army, Internal Security Forces and other security agencies for their “wisdom and discipline despite the dangerous challenge.”

“It is not surprising to see people on the streets. However, it is strange to witness that certain people are trying to incite and take advantage of the popular movements, and therefore burn the country.”

“What is happening is not innocent. There is a systematic and deliberate destruction of institutions. There are intentions to create a rift between the Army and the people. There are those who intend on stealing the people’s honest anger. There are those who deliberately burn and destroy streets. Some people are seeking chaos because chaos protects them.”

PM Diab revealed that security agencies have full reports of riot inciters and hold the names of all the people who burn businesses and shops, and destroy public and private properties, stressing that they will be brought to justice.

Acknowledging that the “crisis is complex and the social conditions are very difficult,” Diab noted that the government is making a great effort in order to try and alleviate this crisis.

Pointing out to financial aid distributed by the Army to people, he said that these operations will be carried out for several months to families in need in all regions.

“We will also expand the circle of beneficiaries, especially now that the regulations are in place and the process will be faster and easier in the upcoming stages.”

