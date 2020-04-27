UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has recovered from COVID-19, is resuming work Monday amid pressure on his government to elaborate a plan to take the country out of the coronavirus lockdown and warnings that physical distancing must become the “new normal”.

The Prime Minister’s allies are cited as suggesting that Johnson might “modify” elements of the lockdown before the 7 May deadline that obliges Downing Street to review the restrictive protocols set in place in an effort to slow the spread of the disease.

“If Boris wants to change the restrictions earlier than that, or at least announce something before that, then he could go sooner… Talking about lifting the lockdown is using the wrong language, we need to be talking about modifying the lockdown… There is definitely a sense that we could be doing more than we are at the moment in terms of people being (sent back) to work, especially if they are working outdoors,” the PM’s allies are quoted by the Telegraph as saying.

Johnson is taking back control from First Secretary of State Dominic Raab, who has been deputizing for him since he was taken to hospital more than three weeks ago, amid a chorus of voices in the Cabinet urging him to map out the way forward from the current situation.

Sunday witnessed a drop in the number of hospital deaths to 413 – the lowest number this month, and a 58 per cent reduction from the peak was registered.

Source: Sputnik