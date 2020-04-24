Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday slammed European countries for yielding to US pressures and bullying policies.

In a tweet on Friday, Zarif said the US “has been bullying all against UNSC Resolution 2231 since 2017. Europe obeyed US instead of 2231.”

The top Iranian diplomat then stressed that the Islamic Republic has no nuclear weapons.

“Iran neither has nukes nor missiles designed to be capable of carrying such horrific arms,” Zarif said, wondering: “Guess who do?”

He attached several photos including the texts of two UN resolutions, as well as headlines on US, French, British and Israeli officials’ remarks on nuclear weapons.

The tweet comes as US officials are again threatening Iran with military attacks after an encounter in the Persian Gulf with IRGC Navy and following the successful launching of Iran’s first military satellite into space on Wednesday.

Last week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran’s arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

Source: Twitter and Iranian media