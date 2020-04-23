The president of Iran and the Sultan of Oman emphasized the necessity for regional cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Speaking during a phone conversation with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Wednesday, Rouhani praised the Muscat government’s support for Iran’s peace initiative to promote security in the Persian Gulf region, dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

“We are fully ready to act in line with this initiative and any other initiative that would put regional countries in charge of handling crises in the region,” he added.

He added that the strategic Hormuz Strait has been enjoying peace and stability throughout history in light of good relations between Iran and Oman.

“We have always made endeavor to prevent war and bloodshed in the region and we need to keep up efforts until the war in Yemen that has caused destruction and famine is brought to a halt,” he added.

Rouhani said regional stability could not be achieved without cordial relations among the nations in the region, and said his administration supports good ties with neighboring countries, including Oman under the country’s new leadership.

Highlighting a rise in the volume of trade exchanges between Iran and Oman over the past few months, Rouhani also called for the further expansion of ties in all sectors.

He also stressed immediate implementation of the agreements between the two countries, including Iran’s gas exports and Oman’s investment in the southeastern Iranian port city of Chabahar.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani also touched on the global coronavirus pandemic and called for collective cooperation among all counties to stem the spread of the deadly virus, which has claimed more than 179,000 lives as of Wednesday.

He also said that Iran was ready to share its experience in the fight against the virus with Oman and render any assistance to the Muscat government in this regard.

In Iran, a total of 85,996 people are confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus, of which 5,391 have lost their lives. But a total of 63,113 have recovered, according to the latest figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Oman has recorded a total of 1,614 confirmed infection cases, with eight deaths so far.

Oman stresses need to keep region free of wars

The Omani Sultan, for his part, described Tehran-Muscat relations as very good, amicable and historical, and assured Iran that the ties would continue as before.

He also underlined the need for the promotion of bilateral relations at all levels and the implementation of the agreements already inked between the two states.

He also threw his country’s weight behind Iran’s efforts to contribute to security in the region, including in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We should all try to keep the region far from any war and troublesome incidents,” he concluded.

Last year, Rouhani unveiled Iran’s peace initiative aimed at promoting peace, stability, progress and prosperity of the Persian Gulf littoral states.

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2019, Rouhani said that the “coalition of hope” aims to promote peace, stability, progress and prosperity of littoral states and help achieve mutual understanding and establish peaceful and friendly relations among them.

“This initiative entails different sectors such as cooperation in providing collective energy security, freedom of navigation and free flow of oil and other [energy] resources from and to the countries off the Strait of Hormuz and beyond that,” he added.

He also invited all countries that are affected by developments in the strategic region to join its initiative.

Iran’s efforts to promote peace in the region come amid the US’ apparent efforts to invoke tensions in the region.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) recently warned off a flotilla of US warships in the Persian Gulf as they were trying to approach the Iranian territorial waters.

Source: Iranian Agencies