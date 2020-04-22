Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said that the launch of the satellite is a great achievement for the elite force enabling it to monitor the earth.

Congratulating the launch of the Noor-1 Satellite by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami said, “The successful launch of this satellite improved the new dimensions of the defense power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He described the IRGC’s access to space technology as a prerequisite for achieving superior capabilities.

“Today, the world’s powerful armies do not have a comprehensive defense plan without access to space technology, and being successful to access this technology is a strategic achievement,” he was quoted as saying by her news agency.

“Today, we can observe the world from space and this is a great achievement for IRGC to expand the strategic intelligence of its defense force,” Salami noted.

IRGC chief commander said that the “placement of this multi-purpose satellite in orbit, both in the field of IT and intelligence battles, can produce strategic added value for us, and it creates powerful grounds for us in intelligence warfare.”

Referring to the sanctions against Iran, he said that the message of this important achievement is that sanctions are not an obstacle in the way of access to new technologies.

The elite force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully launched the Noor-1 Satellite by the domestically-built launcher Qassed (messenger) on Wednesday morning and placed it into the orbit at an altitude of 425km.

Noor-1 is the Islamic Republic’s first military satellite sent into space. The satellite launch was carried out on the anniversary of the establishment of the IRGC.

Source: Iranian media