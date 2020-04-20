Iranian Health Ministry announced on Monday that the number of coronavirus cases has topped 83,500, while the number of recovered cases have neared 60,000.

In comments at a daily press conference on Monday, Iranian Health Ministry’s spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpoor said that the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 across the country has risen to 83,505 following the detection of 1,294 new cases since Sunday.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 has taken the lives of 91 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,209, the spokesman was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

Jahanpoor said 59,273 patients suffering from the coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 3,389 patients are in critical condition.

The spokesperson also noted that more than 353,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 2.4 million and the death toll is nearly 166,000.

Source: Iranian media