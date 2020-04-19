Speaker of the Kuwaiti National Assembly Marzouq al-Ghanim expressed his country’s solidarity with Iran in dealing with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a telephone conversation with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Saturday, Ghanim said the Kuwaiti and Iranian nations stand united in the battle with COVID-19, Tasnim news agency reported.

He also sent warm regards from Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and wished the Iranian nation success.

Back in March, Kuwait gave a donation of $10 million to Iran to help the efforts to contain the coronavirus.

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran has exceeded 80,000 and the death toll has risen to 5,031. In Kuwait, the number of positive cases stands at 1,751 with 6 deaths.

Source: Iranian media