Speaker of the House, Nabih Berri, on Thursday called for a number of sessions to be held next week at the UNESCO Palace at 11:00 am on April 21, 22, and 23, to study and endorse project laws and proposals listed on the parliament’s agenda.

It is worth noting that the parliament had suspended its sessions due to the anti-coronavirus measures which include the decision to convene at the UNESCO Palace instead of the original headquarters.

Source: Al-Manar Enlish Website and NNA