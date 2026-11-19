Yemeni Armed Forces: We Carried Out 4 Qualitative Military Operations Deep Inside Saudi Arabia

Yemeni Armed Forces issued on Thursday a statement to announce 4 new attacks in Saudi Arabia in response to the ongoing Saudi aggression on Yemen.

The full text of the statement, read by the Yemeni military spokesman General Yahya Saree, is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

God Almighty has spoken the truth: “So whoever has assaulted you, then assault him in the same way that he has assaulted you.”

In response to the brutal Saudi aggression against our country and in retaliation for its savage massacres targeting the dear Yemeni people, their property, and their resources without discrimination—the latest of which was targeting civilians aboard a boat off the coast of Ras al-Ara, resulting in dozens killed and wounded, most of them women and children—the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of God Almighty, carried out four qualitative military operations:

The first operation targeted the Financial Center in King Abdullah Economic City at dawn today—located in the capital of the Saudi enemy, Riyadh—and struck it again this evening. The hits were accurate and direct, causing significant damage to the targeted sites, and it will remain a target for our forces as long as the Saudi enemy continues its crimes against civilians and civilian targets in our country.

The second operation targeted Sadaf Petrochemical Company in Jubail in the Eastern Province, achieving a direct hit by the grace of God.

The third operation targeted Khamis Mushait Air Base, causing significant damage to the targeted sites.

The fourth operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, achieving a direct hit by the grace of God.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue defending our country and our people and will teach the criminal Saudi enemy lessons it will never forget, seeking help from God Almighty and placing their trust in Him so that it receives its just punishment and pays the price for its crimes against our people.

We renew our warning to all investment companies, investors, and capital holders to leave Saudi Arabia immediately and relocate to safe countries, as Saudi Arabia is unsafe except for the holy sites in Mecca and Medina.

We will continue our qualitative military operations deep inside Saudi territory, enforcing the equation of siege for siege and escalation for escalation, and targeting force buildups belonging to the Saudi enemy and its officers until the aggression stops and the siege on our dear country is lifted.

Source: Al-Manar English Website