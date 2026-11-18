Iran War Marks the End of a Century of Foreign Dominance in the Middle East: Report

An Iranian woman holds Iran's national flag in front of a huge billboard referring to the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham at Valiasr Square in Tehran on July 19, 2026. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images) /

American political scientist Stephen Walt argues that the era in which foreign powers shaped the course of events in the Middle East, a period spanning a century or more, is nearing its end.

In an article published in Foreign Policy, Walt said that, for the first time since 1919, regional actors will largely determine the Middle East’s future.

He described the failed US-Israeli war on Iran as a turning point while arguing that it had accelerated developments that had been apparent for some time. “The countries of the region will increasingly be on their own,” he wrote.

Walt characterized US President Donald Trump’s war with Iran as a final expression of the old era, saying the conflict had brought the emerging strategic landscape into sharper focus.

He argued that Iran’s ability to withstand decades of US pressure, maintain a large arsenal of missiles and drones, and master the nuclear fuel cycle demonstrated the declining effectiveness of external intervention.

Motorists make their way past an anti-US billboard referring to President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, installed on a building at Valiasr Square in Tehran on May 2, 2026. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images) /

Walt also pointed to Saudi Arabia, saying that despite spending enormous sums on its military, the kingdom had been unable to defeat Ansar Allah in Yemen.

He further noted that Israeli attacks had failed to prevent Hamas from carrying out the October 2023 operation, known as Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, or to eliminate Hamas or Hezbollah entirely.

The limitations of military power, he added, had become apparent even before the war with Iran, particularly in the context of military force being used by external powers.

Walt highlighted the proliferation of inexpensive but lethal drones and advanced ballistic missiles, arguing that these developments had driven the costs of foreign military intervention to unprecedented levels.

The failure to overthrow the Iranian government was not the only setback for Washington, he said. The United States had also proved unable to protect its military bases across the region from Iranian retaliation. The damage inflicted on those facilities, he added, had made sustained military operations in the region more difficult and expensive.

Walt also discussed Washington’s difficulties in protecting its regional partners, arguing that doing so increasingly requires the use of large numbers of costly interceptor missiles, including those deployed by the Patriot system. Such interceptors, he noted, are far more expensive than the missiles and drones used in attacks, while their available stockpiles are becoming depleted.

He also argued that the Patriot system and other defenses, including the Israeli occupation’s Iron Dome, can be overwhelmed, particularly when an adversary launches large numbers of drones or missiles simultaneously.

Walt stressed that the era in which major powers could intervene in the Middle East with something approaching impunity had come to an end.

Declining Strategic Importance of Energy

Walt identified another emerging trend: what he described as the declining importance of energy in the Middle East, arguing that this would reinforce the growing costs of military intervention.

He said the rise in fuel prices during the war with Iran was primarily attributable to limited oil-refining capacity rather than a shortage of oil reserves. He also argued that the Middle East’s declining relative importance as an energy supplier since 1973, the US shale oil boom, and global efforts to tackle climate change by reducing fossil fuel consumption had all diminished the strategic importance of the region’s oil.

As a result, Walt said, the need for external powers to intervene militarily to protect energy exports was diminishing, while the costs of such interventions were rising. This, he argued, made direct military involvement in the region considerably less attractive.

For the first time in more than a decade, he said, it was possible to envision a Middle East in which the region’s people, rather than external powers, determine its future.

Regional Power Balancing and a Changing US Role

As for the policies regional governments might adopt, Walt predicted a greater emphasis on balance-of-power strategies, with ideology and sectarian divisions becoming less central as countries focus on countering stronger states through regional alliances.

He cautioned, however, that this would not necessarily rule out efforts to reduce tensions between Iran, Saudi Arabia, the Gulf states, and other regional actors. He also raised the possibility of establishing a regional security framework that does not depend on the backing of major powers.

Walt further predicted that the United States would return to its previous role of maintaining a balance of power from outside the region, reducing its military footprint and pursuing more pragmatic relations with all regional actors rather than maintaining “special relationships” with a select group of countries.

On this basis, he suggested that US policy could increasingly resemble China’s approach to the region.

Greater Regional Autonomy and the Risk of Internal Instability

Walt also addressed domestic challenges facing Middle Eastern countries, arguing that if they are to rely primarily on their own resources and strategies for security and defense, they will need to improve their ability to build genuine military capabilities rather than simply purchasing expensive weapons systems from abroad.

However, he warned that developing more capable military forces in societies governed by privileged elites carries its own risks. The “guardians” of those elites, he argued, could begin demanding a greater role in determining how their countries are governed.

Walt therefore raised the possibility that greater regional autonomy could usher in a new phase of domestic political instability across the Middle East.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)