IRGC Announces Downing of 18th US MQ-1 Drone, Mocks CENTCOM Over Mounting Losses

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that its Aerospace Force had shot down an 18th American MQ-1 drone, touting the successive interceptions as evidence of its air defense capabilities and the expertise of its personnel.

In a statement, the IRGC Public Relations Department said the continued destruction of US drones demonstrated “the strength of the IRGC’s air defense and the capabilities of its young and elite officers in confronting the enemy’s advanced equipment.”

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) flag in an image from archive.

Mocking the US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander over the mounting losses, the statement said he should be considered worthy of the “Loss Medal,” quipping that he appeared to be “setting new records in inflicting losses on the drone fleet under his command.”

“Instead of showcasing military superiority, the US military must now bear responsibility for the successive losses of its expensive equipment,” the statement added, describing the operations in which US drones were downed as mounting entries in Washington’s record of operational failures.

Earlier on Monday, the IRGC Navy said it seized control of a US military drone south of Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz and brought it down intact.

In a statement, its public relations office identified the aircraft as an MQM-170, saying it was intercepted during an electronic warfare operation Monday morning.

Source: Al-Manar English Website