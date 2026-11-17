Video | Two Violating Ships Explode and Catch Fire after Colliding with a Naval Mine

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced in a statement today, Tuesday: “A few hours ago, two violating ships suffered an explosion and a severe fire after striking a naval mine.” The statement added: “One of the ships was a giant crude oil tanker carrying over two million barrels of crude oil, while the other was a liquefied gas carrier.”

The statement continued: “These ships were receiving air support from a large number of American fighter jets and aircraft, unaware of the naval mines that caused a fire following an extremely violent explosion in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, bringing both ships to a halt.”

It stated: “The violating giant oil tanker was hit in the western area of the Strait of Hormuz, while the liquefied gas carrier was hit and suffered the incident in the unauthorized southern route of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Furthermore, it announced: “The flames witnessed in the Strait of Hormuz these days are the result of shipping companies trusting the lies of American officials. The violating ships that take the southern and unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz will face an iron and fiery wall of mines. The choice is yours.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website