Iran’s IRGC Says Combat Drones Strike US Radar System at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base

Iranian drones in an image released by IRGC (April 2026).

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Tuesday that its combat drones struck a radar system belonging to US forces at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base on Wednesday, stressing that the operation was in response to Washington’s hostile military activities.

In a statement, the IRGC Public Relations Office said the strike was carried out “in a precise operation” amid continued violations of Iranian airspace by US military drones.

The statement noted that the IRGC had been conducting ongoing air defense and electronic warfare operations targeting MQ and MQM-170 series drones, including intercepting, destroying and capturing several of them.

Iran’s IRGC says its combat drones targeted a U.S. military radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain early Tuesday. https://t.co/w8gvYPtQRc — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2026

“The continued violation of the country’s airspace and the use of military bases and facilities in the region to carry out hostile acts against Iran will not go unanswered,” the IRGC warned.

It added that commanders of the US military “will bear responsibility for the consequences of these actions.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Bahraini Interior Ministry issued an alert of potential threat, urging residents to seek nearest safe location.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels for the protection of public safety.

An alert of potential threat. The Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels for the protection of public safety. #Bahrain #MOI — وزارة الداخلية – Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 17, 2026

Media reports said that air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain.

Source: Al-Manar English Website