Israeli War Jets Fly over Beirut at Low Altitude, Zionist Attacks in South Lebanon Continue

The Zionist enemy continued on Sunday, November 15, 2026, its violations and attacks in South Lebanon, carrying out more airstrikes.

In this regard, Israeli air raids targeted the two towns of Kfartebnit and Al-Qantara in South Lebanon.

The Zionist enemy also carried out a new bombing in Al-Qantara. Meanwhile, the Israeli gunfire targeted Al-Khiam and Zawtar Al-Sharqiyeh.

The Israeli artillery, moreover, fired shells at Al-Mansouri town, the outskirts of Baraachit and Majdal Selm towns, as well as Wadi Al-Hujeir and Zibqin Valley areas.

Meanwhile, Israeli war jets flew over Beirut at a low altitude.

Source: Al-Manar English Website