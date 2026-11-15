Israeli Army Says Bracing for Hezbollah’s Expanding Drone Arsenal, Capturing Soldiers Bids during Attacks in South Lebanon

Screen capture of a Hezbollah drone strike targeting a an Israeli Namera vehicle in the southern Lebanese village of Taybe (May 16, 2026).

Israel’s Army Radio has reported that, according to Israeli military assessments, Hezbollah possesses thousands of explosive drones, including fiber-optic-guided models, and has trained dozens of operators to deploy them.

The report indicated that Hezbollah is working to extend the operational range of these drones, which currently stands at between 10 and 15 kilometers, highlighting the growing attention Israeli military planners are paying to the Resistance’s evolving drone capabilities.

Israeli military estimates also put Hezbollah’s remaining arsenal at approximately 10,000 rockets and missiles, most of which are reportedly designated for targets in northern occupied Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military is preparing for the possibility of Hezbollah launching operations inside the so-called security zone. According to the report, these scenarios include infiltration operations, planting explosive devices, direct engagements with Israeli forces, and attempts to capture soldiers.

Source: Al-Manar English Website