Iran’s Qalibaf: We Will Not Remain in a State of Neither War Nor Peace

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf emphasized that his country will not remain in a state of “neither war nor peace,” adding that it makes no difference to Iran whether the United States seeks negotiations or war. “If it accepts the seven logical conditions, the path to reaching an agreement remains open.”

He warned that if the Americans commit a “mistake,” the geography of the conflict this time will be determined “based on the capabilities and resolve of the Iranian armed forces.”

Furthermore, Qalibaf affirmed that Iran’s new underground missile base serves as “a symbol of changing strategic equations in the region,” following the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ unveiling last week of a new underground missile base housing solid- and liquid-fueled missiles as well as cruise missiles.

On another note, Qalibaf described the “absurd statements and unethical language of the U.S. Treasury Secretary” as reflecting “a state of deep helplessness in confronting the might of the Islamic Republic.”

He continued, “Those who fled their homes to military shelters out of fear of threats would do better to think about their strategic failures in the Persian Gulf, rather than insulting great nations.”

He also stressed that “our primary battle, alongside the military field, is in the field of production and citizens’ livelihoods.”

Additionally, Qalibaf praised the “honorable” performance of the forces, fighters, and “unknown soldiers of Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance)” in the Ministry of Intelligence during the past two wars.

He added in this context, “The security forces affiliated with the Ministry of Intelligence are practically present in the theater of war even during the interim period between wars, as they bear the primary burden of maintaining internal security.”

He stated, “We are closely monitoring the structural reform of the Ministry of Intelligence to enhance its effectiveness and advance the directives of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces under the sensitive conditions the country is experiencing.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website