Yemeni Armed Forces Announce Missile Strike on Saudi-Backed Forces in Lahj, 72 Saudi Airstrikes in 24 Hours

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced on Saturday a ballistic missile strike targeting Saudi forces and affiliated military reinforcements in the Kharaz area of Lahj province, reporting dozens of casualties and the destruction of numerous military vehicles.

In a statement, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said the targeted forces were operating under the supervision of Saudi officer Badr Al-Harbi. He said the missiles struck their targets directly and accurately, leaving dozens dead and wounded and destroying a large number of military vehicles.

🔴 Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson Yahya Saree: 🔺 Saudi warplanes carried out 72 airstrikes targeting civilian sites in Saada, Taiz, Lahij, and Al-Jawf over the past 24 hours. https://t.co/GXXiCBpOgD — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) November 14, 2026

Brigadier Saree also said Saudi warplanes had carried out 72 airstrikes over the previous 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in the provinces of Saada, Taiz, Lahj, and Al-Jawf. According to the spokesman, the strikes were conducted by F-15 fighter jets that took off from Khamis Mushait Air Base.

He added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks against Yemen since the escalation began had reached 5,020.

Source: Al-Manar Website