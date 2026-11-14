IRGC Shoots Down 17th US MQ-1 Drone Over Qeshm Island, Citing Advanced Air Defense Success

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Saturday that it has shot down a US MQ-1 drone over Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf, marking the 17th such drone the force says it has downed.

In a statement, the IRGC said the reconnaissance and combat drone, belonging to the US military’s MQ-1 family, was intercepted and destroyed by a newly developed advanced air defense system operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The statement described the incident as another failure of enemy reconnaissance missions along Iran’s maritime borders.

Source: Al-Manar English Website