Wars and Pressure Won’t Undermine Hezbollah Resistance, Alliance with Iran Source of Pride: MP

Member of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance bloc MP Hussein Hajj Hasan stressed that successive wars, political pressure and media campaigns have failed to weaken the resistance. He reaffirmed the group’s determination to continue confronting the Israeli enemy and describing its alliance with Iran as a source of pride.

Speaking at a ceremony marking Hezbollah’s Martyr Day in the southern town of Baysariyeh, MP Hajj Hasan said the resistance had faced three successive wars since 2024.

“These wars have never truly stopped, and their primary objective remains the elimination of Hezbollah and the resistance,” he said.

He added that repeated attempts to assassinate leaders and fighters, target civilians, destroy homes and occupy land had failed to achieve that objective.

The lawmaker said international attention and mounting political pressure demonstrated that the resistance remained a major force in the regional and Lebanese equations. He warned against media campaigns, stressing that neither military aggression nor political, diplomatic and security pressure would undermine the resistance or its popular base.

Hezbollah-Iran Ties

Turning to Iran, MP Hajj Hasan declared that the resistance took pride in its alliance with the Islamic Republic, contrasting it with the alignment of other parties with Washington.

“The alliance with Iran is a source of pride for the resistance,” he said, urging those seeking relations with the Israeli enemy to reconsider their positions.

Flags of Hezbollah and Iran at the top of a truck in Beirut’s southern suburb (image by Al-Akhbar newspaper – March 2026).

He also cited US Vice President JD Vance‘s remarks linking the war on Iran and Washington’s relationship with ‘Israel’ to the Republican Party’s electoral setback in US Midterms, calling for reflection on their implications amid growing calls for normalization.

MP Hajj Hasan further highlighted Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz and its influence on global energy prices as significant sources of leverage, arguing that US efforts to mitigate the economic repercussions through oil reserves and price-control measures had failed.

He said Iran retained additional capabilities and strategic options, adding that “its capabilities and potential are still greater than what has been revealed so far.”

Concluding, the Hezbollah MP reaffirmed the resistance’s commitment to its principles and values, saying it would remain faithful to the legacy of Imam Ali (a.s.), Imam Khomeini, Sayyed Ali Khamenei and Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

He stressed that the resistance had fought the Israeli enemy for decades and dedicated its victories to all Lebanese, reiterating that it would not abandon its principles despite mounting challenges.

Source: Al-Manar English Website