Palestinian Resistance Fighters Clash with Israeli-Backed Militia East of Gaza City

Fighters of Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance group, in an image from archive.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance fighters engaged in a point-blank clash with a group of Israeli-backed militias early Friday, November 13, 2026, after detecting their advance east of the Al-Tuffah and Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhoods in Gaza City.

During the confrontation, the Islamic Jihad fighters inflicted several casualties on the militia members, leaving a number of them dead and wounded. The Israeli occupation army intervened with machine guns and heavy weapons to help the militia group withdraw from the area, taking its dead and wounded members with it.

During the operation, Akram Saadi Hasanein, a fighter with the Al-Quds Brigades’ Al-Tuffah and Al-Daraj Battalion in the Gaza Brigade, was killed.

Source: Al-Manar English Website