IRGC Commander Warns US: Enemy Must Learn from Repeated Defeats

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Ahmad Vahidi warned the United States against any new offensive on Iran, stressing that even the slightest aggression against the Islamic Republic would be met with devastating and painful blows.

Speaking on Friday at the funeral ceremony for 110 unidentified martyrs of the Sacred Defense in Tehran, Major General Vahidi said the enemy should learn from the repeated defeats it has suffered, otherwise “greater lessons are on the way.”

The IRGC commander stressed that “the slightest aggression will be answered with devastating and painful strikes.”

IRGC Chief Maj. Gen. Vahidi and President Pezeshkian join crowds at the funeral procession for unidentified Sacred Defense martyrs in Tehran. Follow: https://t.co/oa9JV4iSOo https://t.co/aU7HIBMlzQ — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 13, 2026

Funeral Processions

The ceremony in Tehran was one of funeral processions held across Iran for 350 unidentified martyrs of the 1980-1988 Iraqi-imposed war, coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (PBUH).

The funeral procession for the 110 unknown martyrs began early Friday morning in front of the University of Tehran, with people carrying the remains through the streets of the capital.

The remains of the martyrs were recovered from former battlefields in Fakkeh, Sharhani, Shalamcheh, Majnoon Island, Mehran, east of the Tigris River, and Chilat.

In addition to the capital’s ceremony, the remains of another 240 unidentified martyrs are being carried in funeral processions and laid to rest in various parts of the Islamic Republic.

Funeral ceremony for martyrs of Sacred Defense is underway in Mashad, eastern Iran. https://t.co/bHAj7xOzmU — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) November 13, 2026

Mourners and pilgrims gathered along Enqelab and Hafez streets of Tehran hours before the ceremony began. Mourning stations have been also set up along the route to serve the participants.

The martyrs’ remains were placed on designated trucks and welcomed into the ceremony with military music.

Iraq, under former dictator Saddam Hussein, invaded Iran on September 22, 1980, imposing a bitter eight-year war on its eastern neighbor.

Source: Iranian media (edited by Al-Manar)