IRGC: LNG Carrier Explodes in Hormuz, US Early Warning Radar Destroyed in Bahrain

Screen capture of a video released by IRGC Navy showing an LNG carrier bursting into flames in the Strait of Hormuz (November 12, 2026).

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared Friday that a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier exploded after striking a sea mine in the Strait of Hormuz, while its Aerospace Force separately destroyed a US early warning radar system in Bahrain in a retaliatory attack.

In a statement, the IRGC Navy said the LNG carrier attempted to navigate an unauthorized and dangerous southern route east of the strategic waterway earlier in the day, ignoring repeated warnings from Iranian authorities before hitting a sea mine and exploding in a powerful blast.

The IRGC Navy said the vessel had relied on the protection of US fighter jets to cross the strait, adding that the presence of American aircraft offered no protection against sea mines.

The statement warned that the Strait of Hormuz remains under “firm and strict control,” cautioning that any vessel violating Iranian regulations, disregarding warnings from the Transit Control Center, or using unauthorized and dangerous routes would face the same fate.

Warning Radar Destroyed in Bahrain

Separately, the IRGC Aerospace Force announced in its 22nd statement that it had targeted and destroyed a US early warning radar system in Bahrain hours earlier.

The force said the strike came in retaliation for an air attack on a communications tower in the Sirik region, warning Washington against further military operations and oil smuggling activities in the Strait of Hormuz.

“This attack serves as a serious warning to the US enemy to cease its air operations and oil smuggling activities in the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement read.

The IRGC Aerospace forces, in response to the enemy’s airstrike against a telecommunications tower in Sirik, targeted and destroyed the early warning radar of the American aggressors on Bahrain Island. https://t.co/cmMayFVAye — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) November 13, 2026

It added that the Aerospace Force was prepared to respond “without geographical limitations” should violations or attacks recur.

The IRGC also warned that companies cooperating with the United States would face “harsher measures and penalties.”

“Eight months of Iranian resistance against injustice and global arrogance had helped awaken nations and inspired young people in several countries,” the statement read, adding that the Aerospace Force “continued to achieve battlefield victories through reliance on God and popular support.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website