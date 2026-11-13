Lebanese Parliament Approves Law Banning Property Transactions and Real Estate Sales in Israeli-occupied Areas

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Parliamentary bloc, Hajj Amin Sheri, announced Thursday, following a legislative session, that the Lebanese Parliament has approved the draft law contained in Decree No. 4023, aimed at banning property transactions and real estate sales in areas occupied by the Israeli army, after introducing a number of amendments to it.

The law aims to ban property transactions and real estate sales in areas occupied by the Israeli army, following several amendments introduced to the draft.

Source: Al-Manar English Website