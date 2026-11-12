Iranian Army Announces Fire Breaks Out on Two More Tankers Following Collision with Naval Mine East of the Strait of Hormuz

The Public Relations of the Iranian Army announced that this afternoon, a fire broke out on two more tankers east of the Strait of Hormuz after they collided with a naval mine upon entering an area described as “prohibited and unsafe.”

The statement indicated that the two tankers ignored warnings and disabled their radar systems before entering the area.

The Iranian Army held the “lying” American president primarily responsible for the incident, followed by the ship owners who trusted his “false claims.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website