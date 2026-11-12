Yemeni Armed Forces Target Saudi-led Militias in Lahj with Ballistic Missiles

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced via Telegram, “By the grace of God, our armed forces carried out six targeted operations against concentrations of Saudi-led enemy forces—overseen by Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi—at the Kharaz camp and other locations in Ras al-Ara and Kharaz, in Lahj Governorate.”

“Six ballistic missiles were used, all of which struck their targets directly, resulting in dozens of enemy personnel killed or wounded.”

Later on, General Saree announced two more operations on Saudi oil facilities:

“With the help of God Almighty, our armed forces have carried out two military operations. The first operation targeted Pumping Station No. 7 on the East-West pipeline using a drone, successfully striking its objective by the grace of God. The second operation targeted the Yanbu oil facility, also successfully striking its objective by the grace of God.

The claim being propagated by the criminal Saudi enemy—that they intercepted two missiles in the skies over Mecca—is a monstrous falsehood.

Whenever our forces successfully strike their oil facilities and their interception attempts fail, they resort to fabricating lies and slanders, invoking our sacred sites to serve their narrative.”

Yemeni Armed Forces targeted a military cargo plane at Sharurah Airport using a drone, according to General Saree, who added: “Another operation targeted Khamis Mushait Air Base with a ballistic missile, resulting in a direct hit.”

General Saree also maintained, “Our armed forces managed to target the Saudi Aramco company in the Saudi enemy’s capital, Riyadh, using a drone; the operation successfully achieved its objective.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website