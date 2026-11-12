Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Announces the Dismantling of a PJAK-Affiliated Team in the Country’s Northwest

The Hamzeh Headquarters of the Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the dismantling of an armed team affiliated with the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), stating that they attempted to infiltrate across the country’s northwestern borders yesterday to carry out sabotage and terrorist acts.

The headquarters added that the clash took place in the border heights of Sardasht and, according to its statement, resulted in the deaths of the two team members, whose bodies were recovered alongside various weapons and equipment, including a “Starlink” satellite communication device.

Source: IRNA