Iran’s Assembly of Experts Calls for NPT Withdrawal Review and Changes to Defense Doctrine

Iran’s Assembly of Experts has called for reviewing the country’s possible withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and revising its defense doctrine, describing both steps as unavoidable in light of repeated threats against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement addressing the country’s current situation on Thursday, the Assembly said threats by adversaries, particularly those targeting Iran’s nuclear capabilities, showed that the country could no longer place its hopes in international institutions responsible for addressing such issues.

It said reviewing withdrawal from the NPT and revising the country’s defense doctrine to establish the necessary deterrence had become a national demand. The Assembly urged officials to address this demand in light of the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Important statement by Iran’s Assembly of Experts: "Reviewing withdrawal from the NPT, revising the country’s defense doctrine, and creating the needed deterrence has become an unavoidable necessity and a public and national demand." — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) November 12, 2026

The statement also warned that any new attack on Iran would be met with an immediate and effective response from the country’s armed forces, without geographical limitations.

The Assembly called on Iran’s foreign policy establishment to align its approach with the country’s defense strategy and convey the Islamic Republic’s firm message to regional countries. It said regional security could only be ensured through cooperation among countries in the region and the withdrawal of foreign forces.

It also urged officials not to retreat from pursuing Iran’s national interests and rights, arguing that making concessions to the United States would not persuade Washington to end its hostility toward Iran.

Addressing economic challenges, the Assembly described resolving people’s livelihood problems as one of the government’s most important responsibilities. It also proposed establishing a wartime economic headquarters involving different branches of government under the supervision of the Leader’s office.

Other issues raised in the statement including continued support for regional resistance groups and greater attention to cultural issues.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is the main international agreement governing the spread of nuclear weapons. It was designed to prevent additional countries from acquiring nuclear weapons, while preserving the right to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Unlike Iran, ‘Israel’ is not a signatory to the NPT and has never joined it.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)