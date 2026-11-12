F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Condemns Israeli Genocide in Gaza

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton condemned Israeli genocide in Gaza as “appalling” and urged it to allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave after visiting the Rafah border crossing in Egypt.

“The past three years of Israel’s genocide in Gaza is appalling,” the British driver wrote on Instagram, criticizing the denial of Palestinians’ freedom, safety and dignity.

“No human being should be treated as though their life matters less,” he said.

Screen capture of Lewis Hamilton’s post on Instagram (November 2026).

Hamilton visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing Tuesday and toured Egyptian Red Crescent aid warehouses in El Arish, where he was briefed on preparations and coordination for humanitarian deliveries to Gaza.

Describing the visit, the Ferrari driver said he saw walls stretching for miles that were built to keep Palestinians confined.

“Standing there, outside what felt like an open-air prison, all I could think about was getting in to help,” he wrote.

Hamilton said food trucks were lined up and ready to enter Gaza but were regularly prevented from crossing or faced lengthy delays.

“The first driver in line that I spoke to had already been waiting over 12 hours,” he said.

Screen capture of Lewis Hamilton’s post on Instagram (November 2026).

At a nearby logistics center, Hamilton praised aid workers’ efforts but said he also saw essential supplies rejected for what he described as “crazy reasons.”

He listed sleeping bags, first-aid kits, medical equipment, wheelchairs and even footballs intended for children among the rejected items.

“Israel needs to fulfil its obligations under the ceasefire and let the aid trucks in. No excuse,” he said.

Hamilton also urged people to continue paying attention to Palestinians’ suffering and to turn feelings of helplessness into action.

“I know so many people feel that same helplessness. That same need to do something rather than just watch,” he wrote.

“I don’t want us to get used to their suffering. I don’t want us to look away.”