Any Aggressor Will Face Heavy Losses, Iranian Army Commander Warns

Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Any new act of aggression against Iran will lead to heavier losses for the enemy, the commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army said.

Speaking during a visit on Thursday to an exhibition showcasing the remains of drones and missiles downed by the Army’s air defense systems, Major General Amir Hatami stressed that the Islamic Republic’s Air Defense Force has acquired new capabilities.

“The Army’s Air Defense Force has acquired new capabilities, and any aggressor who once again attacks our country will face heavier losses,” he emphasized.

General Hatami also stressed that the enemy is far from invulnerable, despite its efforts to project an image of overwhelming and invincible power through psychological and cognitive warfare.

General Hatami further pointed to the military equipment displayed at the exhibition as evidence of the Air Defense Force’s achievements in confronting hostile aerial threats.

“Various large drones, missiles, and equipment used by the enemy, which were hit by Air Defense systems, are on display here. They illustrate part of the achievements of the fighters of the Army’s Air Defense Force,” he noted.

The video below shows General Hatami visiting an exhibition showcasing the remains of drones and missiles downed by the Iranian Army’s air defense systems.

Separately on Thursday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for Iran’s Armed Forces, also warned Washington over recent threats by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic, stressing that any renewed aggression would trigger a massive military response.

General Abolfazl Shekarchi, Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces (image from archive).

“If you attack Iran, you will come under the most intense offensive,” he warned on the sidelines of a visit to an exhibition of documents relating to the Second and Third Imposed Wars, organized by the Foundation for the Preservation and Publication of Sacred Defense Values and Resistance.

General Shekarchi maintained that the Iranian nation and Armed Forces are not intimidated by US threats and are significantly better prepared for a potential confrontation than they had been during the previous imposed war.

Source: Iranian media