Witkoff and Kushner Arrive in Moscow to Brief Putin on Abu Dhabi Trilateral Talks

American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss the outcomes of the trilateral negotiations held in Abu Dhabi.

A round of trilateral negotiations regarding a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis took place in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, last Tuesday. The talks, which involved delegations from Russia, the United States, and Ukraine, spanned two days, from November 10 to 11.

Russia Calls for Comprehensive European Security Architecture

On Wednesday, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to the security architecture in Europe, arguing that temporary solutions are insufficient to address existing security issues.

Medinsky stated that the Russian delegation did not engage with representatives from the European Union or European nations who were present in Abu Dhabi, noting that he was unaware of the capacity in which they were participating.

Medinsky further accused the Europeans of engaging in “collective deception” of the Ukrainian people by continuing to fund Kyiv and supply it with weapons.

Prisoner Exchange Agreement in Principle

In a related context, the head of the Russian delegation announced that an agreement in principle had been reached to carry out a new, large-scale prisoner exchange.

Ukraine and Russia concluded the second day of their talks in Abu Dhabi yesterday, marking the end of the latest round of negotiations mediated by the United States aimed at ending the war.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)