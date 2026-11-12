Sheikh Qassem: No Resistance Disarmament Under Occupation, Hezbollah Open to Talks After Israeli Withdrawal

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem called on the Lebanese authorities to withdraw from the framework agreement, saying they now had clear grounds to do so given that the Israeli occupation army had failed to implement any of its provisions for months.

Speaking at Hezbollah’s “Loyalty” rally on Wednesday evening, marking Martyr’s Day, Sheikh Qassem urged the authorities to stop discussing placing weapons under state control while Israeli aggression continued. His Eminence stressed that there would be no state monopoly on the resistance’s weapons, no regulation, prohibition, or disarmament under occupation.

Sheikh Qassem said Lebanon’s priority must be ending Israeli aggression, calling on the government to fund the Lebanese Army through the state budget and reject conditional foreign assistance.

“They openly tell you, ‘We will provide assistance to the army if it kills its own people, and you follow them.”

“Come, let us rebuild our country together, save it from the darkness of failure, and protect it from the empty rhetoric of those who sow discord and those who rely on American tutelage. Lebanon belongs to all of us. We are partners in building it and sharing the cost of protecting its sovereignty,” his Eminence added.

Israeli Aggression and the Regional Conflict

Addressing regional developments, Qassem said Israeli aggression against Lebanon and the region was fully backed by the United States and formed part of a major and dangerous project.

Responding to claims that the Palestinians had initiated the conflict through the 2023 Al-Aqsa Flood operation, he questioned where the conflict had actually begun, arguing that Britain had set it in motion and that its real starting point was the establishment of “Israel” in 1948.

His Eminence described the project as fundamentally one of extermination, saying the Israeli enemy had killed and displaced Palestinians, transformed infrastructure across Palestine, and forced millions from their homes to establish the Israeli entity.

Sheikh Qassem criticized the lack of attention to the suffering of Gaza’s population, saying international parties continued to meet in support of “Israel” and its claimed right to self-defense while overlooking the plight of Palestinians.

“Where are the international voices, the voices of the people, and the effective and influential voices? Where are the governments? Where is the United Nations?” he asked, describing what was happening in Gaza as a “clearly defined crime.”

On Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem rejected the argument that Hezbollah’s involvement in the war in support of Gaza was the source of the country’s problems, insisting that occupation was the root cause.

His Eminence said “Israel” had maintained its occupation and pursued territorial expansion, adding that the war of support was not the cause of the conflict.

“Occupation is the problem. Resistance is a response, a confrontation, and a path to liberation,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem also accused the United States and “Israel” of initiating aggression against Iran, saying Tehran had the right to defend itself.

He described the regional situation as one of American tyranny and Israeli criminality, arguing that confronting the threat required resistance involving the army, the people, and everyone capable of bearing arms across the region.

Sheikh Qassem Defends ‘Unity of Fronts’

Sheikh Qassem said the concept of “unity of fronts” referred to cooperation in resisting and expelling occupying forces.

His Eminence criticized those who objected to cooperation among resistance groups, arguing that the United States itself sought alliances with major and smaller countries to pursue what he described as aggression, while condemning similar cooperation among resistance movements.

He described such cooperation as a natural right and said the resistance front should be broader and more inclusive.

“Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine needs Iran, Yemen, Iraq, and every free and honorable person. They do not need us; we need them.”

National Unity and Protection of Lebanon’s Sovereignty

Turning to domestic affairs, Sheikh Qassem called for a national effort bringing Lebanese together to defend the country’s territory, protect its sovereignty, and prevent its enemies from controlling Lebanon.

His Eminence warned that the country faced dangerous and expansionist Israeli aggression, affirming “Israel” is a criminal entity rejected on humanitarian and international grounds.

He said Israel was seeking to strip Lebanon of its sources of strength in preparation for occupying its territory and establishing settlements, adding that Israeli officials had openly declared these objectives.

“There can be no resistance without occupation, but there are people who accept occupation and reject resistance because they lack sufficient national awareness and the will to confront it,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem added that the Israeli occupation army would have advanced as far as Sidon had been able to do, but that the resistance and its supporters had prevented it from reaching the city.

He said Iran’s assistance through the Iranian-American memorandum of understanding had contributed to reducing escalation and bringing Lebanon to its current situation.

He also credited the resistance with limiting the Israeli advance and preventing it from achieving its objectives of consolidating the occupation and establishing settlements.

“We heard calls for Israel to withdraw because of the resistance.”

Sheikh Qassem said Lebanon faced two choices: surrender or fight. “We have two options: either surrender or fight, and we choose to fight. Fighting involves losses, that is true, but surrender leaves nothing. That is why we choose the better course, which is resistance,” he said.

His Eminence stressed that the resistance must remain in place, continue, maintain its readiness, and fight whenever necessary to defend the land.

Addressing the Lebanese authorities, Qassem referred to a United Nations report warning of the risk of ethnic cleansing of Shiites in southern Lebanon, describing it as an impartial report.

He called on the state to provide all the necessary conditions for the Lebanese Army to confront the Israeli occupation.

“We ask the government: What have you done to enable the army to protect Lebanon and its people? What have you done to protect your own people?” he said.

Criticism of Foreign Embassies and Calls for Army Support

Sheikh Qassem criticized a statement issued by five embassies, accusing them of inciting against the resistance, urging Lebanese lawmakers and officials to confront their own people, and openly interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs without addressing the Israeli occupation.

He also criticized foreign representatives who visit Lebanon and press the government to disarm Hezbollah under the banner of establishing a state monopoly on weapons, while making no mention of the occupation.

“The problem in Lebanon is the occupation, not the resistance, which defends, protects, and prevents Israeli expansion,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that the Lebanese Army’s role was to preserve civil peace and defend the country, accusing some parties of wanting an army that would kill its own people, plunge Lebanon into internal conflict, and destabilize the country.

He said those demanding Hezbollah’s disarmament were effectively advancing the same demands as “Israel.”

Addressing those seeking to surrender the resistance and the country to “Israel” in exchange for personal gains, he said Lebanon belonged to all its citizens and that everyone shared responsibility for protecting it. His Eminence also questioned the political authorities’ commitment to sovereignty while “Israel” continued its attacks.

No Disarmament Under Occupation

Sheikh Qassem reiterated his rejection of calls to place the resistance’s weapons under state control while Israeli aggression continued, arguing that such demands amounted to the disarmament the Israeli enemy wanted to impose under the cover of its military campaign.

“There will be no state monopoly on the resistance’s weapons, no regulation, no prohibition, and no disarmament under Israeli occupation,” he said.

He questioned why the Lebanese authorities were making commitments that served the Israeli objectives, urging them to focus instead on the country’s interests, living conditions, and protection.

“Why are you binding yourselves before the world to positions that serve the Israeli project?” he asked.

His Eminence called on the authorities to stop making commitments that would constrain Lebanon, saying they should prioritize issues that benefit the country and protect its population.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that the immediate priorities were ending Israeli aggression, securing the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, allowing residents to return to southern Lebanon, and beginning reconstruction.

Call for Withdrawal from Framework Agreement

Sheikh Qassem described the Lebanese authorities’ approach to the framework agreement as involving gratuitous concessions to “Israel.”

He identified two main problems with the agreement. First, he said, it had opened the door to engagement with “Israel” without securing any gains for Lebanon.

Second, he argued that the Lebanese side had conceded everything before negotiations began, while the other side had offered nothing in return.

Sheikh Qassem said negotiations were no longer necessary because the framework agreement had already granted the Zionist enemy everything it wanted without leaving Lebanon anything in return.

He therefore called on the Lebanese authorities to withdraw from the agreement, saying the Israeli enemy’s failure to implement any of its provisions for several months provided them with clear grounds to reconsider their position.

He also argued that the framework agreement violated the Taif Agreement, the Constitution, and national sovereignty and divided the country along what he described as an erroneous vertical line.

Qassem Says Trump’s Defeat and Netanyahu’s Setbacks Have Regional Implications

Sheikh Qassem referred to what he described as an “earthquake” in the United States, citing Trump’s electoral defeat and Netanyahu’s political setbacks.

His Eminence said these developments could have positive implications for Lebanon. He described Lebanon’s choice as clear: sovereignty, protected through the army, the resistance, and the people, or foreign tutelage, occupation, and surrender.

“Our choice is sovereignty.”

Sheikh Qassem called on the Lebanese authorities to stand together with the resistance within the framework of sovereignty, unity, and liberation and to support the Lebanese Army through the state budget rather than accept conditional foreign assistance.

He said Iran had established itself as a pivotal regional country and that the future regional landscape would be shaped with the support of Iran and other countries in the region.

He predicted that the regional order would change, but not according to the American-Israeli model, which he said had come to an end.

Sheikh Qassem also said Gulf countries and other regional states had an opportunity to reach an understanding with Iran on shaping the region’s future. He called for an end to the war in Yemen and urged that Yemenis be allowed to determine their own future.

“The killing of civilians under any pretext is unacceptable.”

Sheikh Qassem added that “Israel” would never be able to establish stability in Lebanon and would eventually withdraw.

“We are strong and stronger than them because of our faith and our rights. We are the people of this land, through our great sacrifices and the blood of the martyrs that restores dignity and liberates the land. We are the people of ‘We are at your service, Oh Hussein,’ and we are strong through our unwavering steadfastness and firm determination,” he said.

Survey Shows Support for Resistance, According to Consultative Center

Sheikh Qassem cited figures from the Consultative Center, saying 82% of respondents considered ending the aggression the most important issue.

He said 90% viewed resistance as necessary at the current stage, while 84% considered weapons essential for protection and deterrence as long as threats persisted. Another 86% believed the framework agreement compromised the national interest.

He noted that the survey had been conducted among the Shiite community before the provision of shelter and accommodation for displaced families.

Sheikh Qassem said the Lebanese people and their families remained exceptional in their willingness to make sacrifices and give without expecting anything in return, adding that support for the resistance would remain at 85%, 90%, and 95%.

Qassem Praises National Gathering and Calls for Joint Reconstruction Effort

Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah was not alone and that it had allies among Lebanese patriots.

He praised participants in the National Gathering, saying they had demonstrated their commitment to a free, independent, and patriotic Lebanon.

Addressing the Lebanese state and political forces, he called for joint efforts to rebuild the country, recover depositors’ funds, improve living conditions, and protect Lebanon from foreign tutelage and internal discord.

“Come, let us rebuild our country together, save it from the darkness of failure and protect it from the empty rhetoric of those who sow discord and those who rely on American tutelage. Lebanon belongs to all of us. We are partners in building it and sharing the cost of protecting its sovereignty,” he said.

He warned against allowing advocates of internal discord, supporters of American tutelage, and the Israeli enemy’s allies to surrender any part of Lebanese territory.

Martyr’s Day: Qassem Pays Tribute to Martyrs and Their Families

In the opening section of his address, Qassem spoke about martyrdom, describing it as a path to upholding and defending the truth and a source of dignity, pride, and success.

He said martyrdom was undertaken at God’s command and guidance for the benefit of humanity, carrying the meanings of victory and spiritual reward.

Sheikh Qassem paid particular tribute to Ahmad Qasir, whose death on November 11, 1982, is commemorated by Hezbollah as Martyr’s Day.

Addressing Qasir, he said: “We chose Martyr’s Day to coincide with the anniversary of your martyrdom because your operation was great, and you were a pioneering model for specialized martyrdom operations.”

He added: “Ahmad, you were inspired, and those who inspired you were the late Imam Khomeini, the martyred Imam Khamenei, Sayyed Musa al-Sadr, and the master of the nation’s martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

Sheikh Qassem said Martyr’s Day honored all martyrs and missing persons whose fate Hezbollah was seeking to establish, as well as their families, the wounded, prisoners, and all those killed in Lebanon.

He said the martyrs remained alive through their sacrifices, their families, and the continuation of the resistance.

He also described the occasion as a day for the families of martyrs, who had made sacrifices without counting the cost, and an opportunity to renew their commitment and preserve the legacy of those killed.

Sheikh Qassem described these families as “great and honorable,” adding that Lebanon had reached what he called the stage of a “martyr society.”

“We have reached a stage in which we have become a martyr society, and together we are all alive, those of us present on earth and those looking down upon us from the heavens,” he said.

Addressing the families and supporters of the resistance, he said, “You are the noblest, purest, and most honorable. You are the steadfast and the sacrificing. You are the living, and with you come dignity and honor. You are the guardians of the call: ‘Never to humiliation.'”

Hezbollah’s Sheikh Qassem concluded by paying tribute to all the martyrs, particularly Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and Hajj Imad Moughniyeh.

His Eminence ended his address by expressing confidence in eventual success and citing the Quranic verse: “And it is Our duty to grant victory to the believers.”

Source: Al-Manar Website