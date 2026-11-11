Saudi Arabia Escalates in Yemen : Shelling in Saada, Airstrikes in Taiz and Lahij as Toll Reaches 355 Martyred, 757 Injured

Saudi Arabia has intensified its attacks across Yemen, shelling residential areas in Saada province and launching airstrikes in Taiz and Lahij, as the cumulative toll from its latest escalation reached 355 killed and 757 injured.

Saba News Agency in Sanaa reported on Wednesday that Saudi artillery targeted the border districts of Shada and Qatabir in Saada. Citing a local source, the agency said shelling struck several areas in Shada district, as well as residential villages in the al-Thabet area of Qatabir.

The attacks came amid renewed Saudi airstrikes on other Yemeni provinces. At midnight on Tuesday, Saudi warplanes resumed attacks on al-Shamayatayn district in Taiz province and Al Maqatirah district in Lahij. The aircraft struck the Barh al-Dhahr area in al-Shamayatayn and the al-Ma’in area in Zuraikat al-Sham, within al-Maqatirah district.

The latest bombardment followed a Saudi attack on Tuesday against the headquarters of the Yemen Petroleum Company on South Sixty Street in the al-Wahda district, south of the capital, Sanaa.

Yemen Reports Rising Civilian Casualties

In an initial assessment of the latest attacks, Sanaa’s Ministry of Health reported that six civilians had been injured. The cumulative toll since the beginning of the latest Saudi escalation has reached 355 martyrs and 757 injured, according to the ministry.

The continued shelling of border communities, airstrikes across multiple provinces and targeting of civilian infrastructure underscore the widening impact of the Saudi military campaign on Yemen.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have stated since the reignition of the Saudi war on Yemen that it will not allow Riyadh to continue its hostilities without retaliation. The Yemeni Armed Forces, as well as other government officials, have reiterated Sanaa’s blockade-for-blockade and escalation-for-escalation doctrine against Saudi aggression.

Source: Agencies (translated and edited by Al-Manar)