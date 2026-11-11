Araghchi Hits Back at Rubio: He is Repeating Pompeo’s ‘Delusions’ on Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rebuked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for repeating what he described as Washington’s failed policy of pressuring Iran into submission, drawing a parallel with similar remarks made by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Eight years ago, a cartoon character like Pompeo said Iranians must follow White House diktat ‘if they want to eat’,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

“Today, Rubio—whose fellow Cubans are victims of the same policy—repeats that drivel,” he added.

8 years ago a cartoon character like Pompeo said Iranians must follow White House diktat “if they want to eat”. Today, Rubio—whose fellow Cubans are victims of same policy—repeats that drivel. Forget about the inhumanity. It’s the delusions that are producing failed U.S. policy. https://t.co/ZnXjtgiLvt — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) November 11, 2026

Araghchi dismissed the remarks as driven not only by a disregard for human suffering but also by Washington’s delusions, arguing that these misconceptions continue to produce failed US policy.

“Forget about the inhumanity. It’s the delusions that are producing failed U.S. policy,” he concluded.

The top Iranian diplomat attached a video of Rubio arguing that mounting economic pressure would eventually force Iran to make concessions, saying: “Eventually you have to eat” and that Tehran would need to be able to pay its fighters and security forces. Rubio also described Iran’s negotiating demands as unrealistic.

Araghchi’s response drew a direct parallel between Rubio’s remarks and the hardline approach pursued by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who served from 2018 to 2021.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (image from archive).

Source: Al-Manar English Website