Top General Warns US, ‘Israel’ of Iran’s Far Deadlier Response to Aggression

Major General Ali Abdollahi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces in an image from archive.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi warned the US and the Zionist regime that any new aggression against Iran will be met with far more devastating blows, stressing that previous retaliatory strikes were only the beginning.

In a message to Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, marking the 15th anniversary of the martyrdom of Major General Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam, known as the father of Iran’s missile program, Major General Abdollahi praised the force’s achievements in strengthening Iran’s missile and drone capabilities and its performance in confronting US-Israeli aggression.

The top commander said Iran has achieved self-sufficiency in the production of strategic military equipment, rendering foreign arms imports unnecessary. He also highlighted the failure of Western air defense systems to counter Iranian missiles and drones, adding that the country’s underground production facilities enable uninterrupted weapons manufacturing and modernization even under heavy enemy bombardment.

Major General Abdollahi stressed that Iran’s Armed Forces would act without hesitation in implementing the directives of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, warning that any location serving as a center of threats against the Islamic Republic would become a direct target of asymmetric operations.

He also issued a renewed warning to Washington and Tel Aviv that any new miscalculation would invite strikes far more devastating than previous ones, describing the threat as credible and fully within Iran’s military capabilities.

Source: Iranian agencies