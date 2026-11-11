Iran Designates Argentine Navy, Air Force as Terrorist Organizations in Reciprocal Measure

Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday the designation of Argentina’s Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations, in a reciprocal measure following Buenos Aires’ decision to label the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) a so-called terrorist entity.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the Argentine government has taken a hostile action against Iran by designating the IRGC one of the official Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic as a terrorist organization, in violation of fundamental principles of international law.

The statement said Iran’s decision is based on the principle of reciprocity and the 2019 law titled “Countermeasure in Response to the United States’ Designation of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps as a Terrorist Organization.”

The law stipulates that all countries that in any way comply with or support the U.S. decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization shall be subject to reciprocal measures.

Accordingly, Iran considers Argentina’s Navy and Air Force subject to the provisions of the law and hereby designates both military branches as terrorist organizations, the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the Argentine government would bear responsibility for all consequences arising from the measure.

Source: Iranian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)