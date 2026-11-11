Iran Asks UN, IAEA to Condemn U.S. $20 Million Nuclear Bounty

Iran has formally called on the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency to explicitly and unambiguously condemn a U.S. announcement offering rewards of up to $20 million for information about the country’s nuclear program and scientists.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the request in letters dated Nov. 10 addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the President of the Security Council and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. The letters were requested to be circulated as official documents of both the Security Council and the IAEA.

The U.S. State Department published the announcement on Nov. 6 and 7 through its “Rewards for Justice” program, and it was subsequently reposted by U.S. Central Command. The offer covers information on individuals associated with Iran’s nuclear program, members of the country’s scientific community, and nuclear facilities and equipment — and includes the possibility of relocation.

According to the letters, Araghchi said the announcement raises serious concerns about the security and integrity of the nuclear program of a state party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iran condemned the move as reckless and dangerous, saying it explicitly encourages covert collection of information and espionage on nuclear facilities, material, technical equipment, scientists and specialists. Tehran warned the announcement risks encouraging espionage and the targeting of nuclear scientists and technical staff, and raises serious concerns about the safety of nuclear facilities and the people working in peaceful nuclear activities.

The letter cited Article 4 of the NPT, which recognizes states’ right to develop research, production and use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes without discrimination and in conformity with their international obligations. It argued that no state should seek to undermine another country’s lawful peaceful nuclear activities through coercive measures, covert interference or actions that endanger the security of its nuclear facilities and scientific community.

Araghchi said a public request for confidential information about the nuclear facilities, equipment and personnel of an independent state — particularly when those facilities are under IAEA safeguards — raises serious questions about the credibility, integrity and reliability of the agency’s safeguards system.

He argued that normal implementation of safeguards obligations cannot be expected when safeguarded facilities, personnel and sensitive information are exposed to assassination, sabotage and aggression. Facilities under IAEA safeguards remain subject to international law, and safeguards do not diminish a state’s sovereign rights, he said, warning that safeguards-related information could be misused for purposes entirely contrary to the agency’s verification mission.

The letter described the explicit inclusion of nuclear scientists and technical staff in the rewards announcement as deeply concerning, stressing that scientists and technical experts in the peaceful nuclear field must be able to carry out their professional duties without intimidation, threat, coercion or exposure to activities that endanger their lives and personal security.

Araghchi asked the UN chief and the Security Council to immediately draw the international community’s attention to the serious implications of the U.S. announcement for international peace and security, and to address — within their Charter responsibilities — the threats U.S. actions pose to the safety and security of nuclear facilities, equipment and related personnel, and to hold Washington accountable for its continued wrongful acts.

He specifically asked the IAEA Director General to reaffirm the importance of preserving the confidentiality, impartiality and institutional independence of the agency’s safeguards activities; to take all necessary measures within the agency’s mandate to ensure that safeguards-related information and knowledge are not disclosed or misused for purposes contrary to its mission, with particular attention to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear scientists and relevant staff; and to bring the matter to the IAEA Board of Governors and consider necessary institutional measures.

Source: Iranian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)