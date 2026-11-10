Yemeni Armed Forces Announce More Attacks on Strategic Saudi Targets

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Tuesday in a statement a number of attacks on strategic Saudi targets in response to the ongoing aggression on Yemen.

What follows is the full text of the statement:

As part of the response to the brutal Saudi aggression against our country, and in retaliation for its ongoing crimes against our dear people—most recently the heinous atrocity committed against vendors and shoppers at the Al-Hadara market in Taiz, carried out using warplanes and American-made GBU-12 bombs; as well as the crime of obliterating an entire village in the Bani Hushaysh district using American-made GBU-12 and GBU-38 bombs, among various other massacres and crimes—

The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah the Almighty, have executed four specialized military operations using a number of ballistic missiles and drones.

The first operation targeted King Khalid International Airport and several pumping stations along the East-West pipeline in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The strikes were direct, resulting in fires and damage to the targeted sites.

The second operation targeted the Aramco facility in Abqaiq, successfully achieving its objectives

The third operation targeted Saudi-led enemy troop concentrations—overseen by Saudi officer Badr al-Harbi—in the Al-Madaribah and Ras al-Ara districts, resulting in a large number of enemy dead and wounded.

The fourth operation targeted the financial hub in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in retaliation for the enemy’s attacks on children and women.

The Armed Forces warn all investors and companies against maintaining their investments in Saudi Arabia; we advise them to relocate to peaceful and secure countries, as Saudi Arabia is an unsafe environment for investment until it ends its aggression and blockade against our nation.

The Armed Forces assert that the latest false claim by the Saudi enemy—that we targeted the East-West pipeline in Medina—is a blatant lie and a grave fabrication.

Our operations targeted the East-West pipeline in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, not in Medina.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations deep within Saudi territory, enforcing the principle of “a blockade for a blockade” and “escalation for escalation.” We will continue to target the Saudi enemy’s troop concentrations and officers until the aggression ceases and the blockade on our dear country is lifted.

Source: Al-Manar English Website