Israeli Occupation Forces Push Into New Areas of Quneitra Countryside, Setting Up Checkpoints and Searching Civilians

Israeli occupation forces continue their incursions into the Quneitra countryside, reaching areas previously unvisited. They have established several checkpoints, where they have been searching civilians and verifying their identities.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Israeli enemy forces set up a temporary checkpoint on the outskirts of the village of Turanja, subjecting passersby to thorough searches. No arrests have been reported.

This follows an incursion by an Israeli occupation force consisting of five military vehicles into the town of Jubata al-Khashab, north of Quneitra. The force set up a checkpoint at the town’s entrance, searched passersby, and checked their identification documents before withdrawing from the entrance; however, they remain stationed along the main road in the village of Ufaniya.

Source: Al-Manar English Website