Qatari PM Makes Unscheduled Stop at G7 to Brief Europeans after Meeting Trump

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani will meet European powers and ​Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in ‌an unscheduled stop at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Paris after ​holding talks on Monday ​with US President Donald Trump on ⁠the Iran conflict.

“On this occasion, ​the ministers will discuss the ​situation in the Near and Middle East—in particular the Iranian crisis and its ​security and economic repercussions, both ​for the region and for the international ‌community ⁠as a whole,” France’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Al-Thani, who ​also serves ​as Qatar’s ⁠foreign minister, was scheduled to meet with the ​ministers of Britain, France, ​Germany, ⁠Italy and Saudi Arabia, which had already been invited for broader ⁠G7 ​talks on the ​situation in the Middle East.

Qatar’s PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will brief Group of Seven members and Saudi Arabia in an unscheduled stop at a Paris meeting of the G7’s foreign ministers after holding talks with US President Trump. 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/DtfqCBxaI0 https://t.co/hQKakskA6u — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 10, 2026

European top diplomats attending the meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Paris have been pressing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to avoid any new escalation against Iran and ensure shipping traffic can flow freely again through the Strait of Hormuz energy transit hub.

The talks were convened by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Paris said.

Trump had said after his meeting with Al Thani on Monday that there was momentum toward ending the war with Iran, which was launched by the US and ‘Israel’ on February 28.

The US president told reporters he believes the war in Iran “militarily is effectively over,” suggesting that — at least for now — he’s not prepared to resume the bombardment on the Islamic Republic.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)