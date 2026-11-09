Israeli Aggression on South Lebanon Persists

The Israeli enemy continued on Monday attacking South Lebanon town, launching more air raids, carrying out explosions and firing artillery shells.

First: Hostile Artillery Shelling

Dawn artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of the town of Haris.

Dawn artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of the town of Baraachit.

Artillery shelling targeting Wadi al-Hujeir.

Artillery shelling targeting the town of Al-Mansouri.

Artillery shelling targeting the town of Kafr Tibnit.

Artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of the town of Eastern Zawtar.

Artillery shelling targeting Wadi al-Salouqi.

Artillery shelling targeting the outskirts of the town of Shouya.

Artillery shelling targeting the city of Khiam.

Second: Airstrikes

An airstrike by warplanes targeting the town of Al-Qantara.

An airstrike by warplanes targeting the town of Kafr Tibnit.

Airstrike by Israeli warplanes targeted the outskirts of the town of Talousa, near Wadi al-Salouqi area.

A drone strike targeting the Jarmq area.

Third: Machine-Gun Fire / Sweeping Operations

Heavy machine-gun fire directed toward the town of Al-Qantara.

Heavy machine-gun fire directed toward the town of Al-Bayada.

Heavy machine-gun fire in the city of Khiam, with intensive and continuous firing recorded.

Fourth: Hostile Movements and Incursions

The advance of three hostile tanks toward the east of the town of Kafr Shouba, accompanied by three “Humvee” vehicles, a civilian car, and a bulldozer.

The enemy bulldozing and demolishing a house east of the town of Kafr Shouba.

Fifth: Explosions and House Burnings

An explosion carried out by the enemy army between the towns of Baraachit and Aitaroun.

An explosion carried out by the enemy army in the town of Blida.

The enemy setting fire to houses in the city of Khiam.

Sixth: Sound Bombs Dropped by Drones

A hostile drone dropped a sound bomb toward farmers working on the olive harvest on the outskirts of the town of Deir Mimas.

Source: Al-Manar English Website