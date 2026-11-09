Israeli Police and Shin Bet Investigate Pamphlets Found in Tel Aviv Suspected of Being Linked to Iran-Affiliated Hacking Group

Israeli media reported that the Israeli police and the General Security Service (Shin Bet) are investigating pamphlets found today in the city of Tel Aviv, which are suspected of being linked to an Iran-affiliated cyber-hacking group.

According to the police, the pamphlets—which contain a QR code—were found inside mailboxes at several addresses in northern Tel Aviv.

The police clarified that the QR code leads to a webpage containing “threatening content.”

A screenshot published by the police shows that the website bears the title “Warning from Handala Team,” an Iran-affiliated cyber-hacking group that has previously published content stolen from the devices of Israeli officials.

The website includes a message written in Hebrew, warning Israelis that if “your leaders act foolishly again and attack the energy infrastructure of the resistance front, you must be prepared to pay the heavy price for this aggression.”

The message stated: “On that day, not a single power plant, oil refinery, or water desalination facility will remain in the occupied territories. From south to north, your energy and water arteries will shatter like glass.”

The message added: “This is the final warning. The choice is yours: wisdom, or drowning in darkness and the silence of catastrophe.”

The police stated that their officers arrived at the mentioned addresses in Tel Aviv and collected the pamphlets as evidence as part of the investigation, which is also being conducted with the participation of the Shin Bet.

Source: Al-Manar English Website