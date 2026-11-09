MP Fadlallah: Resistance and Army Are the Guarantee of Liberation and Stability



Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, emphasized that we do not bet on a shift in the position of the U.S. administration, nor on changes within the enemy entity, because when it comes to our issues, their position is one. However, those in Lebanon who bet on the administration of Donald Trump and the U.S. Secretary of State, and went far in their political choices—whether in the framework agreement, or in promoting U.S. pressure and sanctions, and the Israeli war—are the ones whose bets have failed.

He stated: “We have never bet on a change in the enemy entity or in the United States, but this does not mean that changes with an impact on Lebanon and the region have not occurred. The U.S. elections came as a vote against the war; had the ‘Trump’ administration won the war on Iran, the results would have been different. This in itself is a change in the equation that Iran will impose in the region, and it is natural for Lebanon to be affected by what happened, because it is neither detached nor isolated from what is taking place in the region.”

MP Fadlallah’s remarks came during a commemorative ceremony held by Hezbollah for the martyrs of the Islamic Resistance in the town of Al-Tiri, at the Imam al-Mujtaba (a.s.) Complex in Saint Thérèse, in the presence of a number of clerics, figures, dignitaries, families of the martyrs, and a crowd of citizens.

MP Fadlallah stressed that confronting the current situation on the ground in the south relies on local and regional principles:

First: Adhering to the resistance and every capability and power it can provide. We have no option in Lebanon to remain in our country and liberate the south except by clinging to the choice of the resistance, and this is a fundamental principle. We are not enthusiasts of weapons, nor are we enthusiasts of offering our children as martyrs, but the Lebanese state has abdicated its responsibilities; we love a dignified and honorable life.

Second: The Lebanese authority must abandon the path it has pursued, and we must all jointly reproduce a mutually agreed-upon national path that can rely on internal sources of strength to confront this Israeli enemy.

Third: Relying on our people, reaching an internal understanding to join the “Islamabad” track, and having Lebanon engage in it, as the Islamic Republic of Iran insists that Lebanon be the top item on any new agreement.

Accordingly, alongside the resistance, internal understanding, and reliance on the regional equation taking root in the region, we can expel the occupation, and we will expel it from our country and our dear south even if the resistance remains alone in the field.

MP Fadlallah pointed out that the two factors of strength and cohesion in Lebanon upon which we can rely to liberate the land and protect the country are the resistance and the Lebanese army. For this reason, we witness this inciting campaign against them and their targeting by those who wish to return to the dreams of the past by establishing sectarian and confessional statelets, which constitutes a response to the Israeli project that seeks to fragment the region.

From our national position, we will prevent any violation of Lebanon’s unity, we will not allow proponents of partitionist rhetoric to sabotage our country, and we will remain the most keen on its stability and civil peace. We are not afraid for the future of our resistance, nor for the patience and cohesion of our people; rather, our fear for our country comes from the instigators of sedition, those who insist on partitionist rhetoric, sectarian and confessional polarization, betting on the outside, and attempting to undermine the elements of internal cohesion and civil peace—foremost among them being our national army. Therefore, we always hear accusations against the army and campaigns against it, because it is performing a national duty in preserving civil peace and refusing to go along with partitionist, seditious projects.

Source: Al-Manar English Website