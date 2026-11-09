Iran Keeps Two-Day Proposal on the Table as Qatar’s Prime Minister Heads to White House

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday that Iran’s two-day plan embodies “strength-based diplomacy,” sends a clear message to the United States, and demonstrates that Iran is the key to consolidating stability and security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

He added that “reaching an agreement and establishing security in the Persian Gulf depend on a wise American decision and an understanding of the message being conveyed from within American society.”

Baqaei stressed that “the Iranian plan remains on the table as the most logical, practical, and structured roadmap,” adding that restoring security along the world’s energy supply routes requires genuine political will from the other side to overcome the impasse resulting from the aggression.

He also said that the positions of Iran’s armed forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces on security in the Strait of Hormuz were “entirely clear.”

Baqaei further noted that Iran’s defense forces, while safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity, had demonstrated a high capacity to counter hostile drones, either capturing them intact or shooting them down, depending on the circumstances.

“The Strait of Hormuz has always been a safe waterway. The recent insecurity is a direct consequence of the interventionist and aggressive actions taken by the United States and the Zionist regime,” he said.

He added that all naval vessels and ships transiting the strait must coordinate with the relevant authorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran to ensure their security and safety.

IAEA inspectors visited the Bushehr facility days ago.

Separately, Baghaei said Iran had not suspended its nuclear commitments, but that “the US and Israeli acts of aggression against Iranian nuclear facilities have disrupted the normal implementation of safeguards arrangements.”

“Iran, as a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the safeguards agreement. The aggressor parties must now assume responsibility for obstructing this process, as cooperation cannot continue in the same manner under the current exceptional circumstances,” he said.

Baghaei also said that the IAEA Board of Governors and the agency’s director general had failed to fulfill their legal obligations by adopting positions that amounted to dereliction of duty in response to attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities.

He revealed that professional contacts between Iran’s mission in Vienna and the IAEA remained ongoing, noting that the latest inspection of the Bushehr nuclear power plant demonstrated that cooperation was continuing within the established frameworks and regulations.

Trump sees no reason to escalate war

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he saw no reason to resume escalating the war against Iran at this stage, claiming that the United States had already defeated Tehran and prevented it from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

In his first major interview since his party lost its majority in Congress, Trump did not deny, in an interview with CBS, that the war had contributed to the electoral setback. However, he insisted that he had no regrets about the decision to go to war.

“If I had the opportunity to make the decision to attack Iran again, I would make the same decision without hesitation,” he said.

Trump maintained that Iran could not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon “regardless of the political consequences,” arguing that although the decision to go to war might not appear beneficial in the short term, it had been necessary to protect the United States.

Chinese envoy visits Iran

In a related development, China’s special envoy for the Middle East, Zhai Jun, met with Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, during a visit to Iran.

Zhai expressed China’s readiness to push for further progress in bilateral relations with Tehran, stressing that the ongoing and expanding conflict in the Middle East could not be resolved through force.

China’s Foreign Ministry said the meeting in Iran was part of a regional tour by the Chinese envoy this month, which also includes Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Qatar’s prime minister to meet Trump at the White House

Meanwhile, the White House schedule showed that US President Donald Trump was due to meet Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House on Monday in a closed-door meeting, as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue to face major obstacles.

A US official said Vice President JD Vance was also scheduled to meet the Qatari prime minister.

UAE: Reaching a settlement will be difficult.

On Monday, Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, warned that the region could face a prolonged period of uncertainty, saying that a comprehensive political settlement between the United States and Iran to end the war, which has been ongoing for more than eight months, appeared difficult to achieve.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that negotiations with Iran had made only limited progress and that he saw no breakthrough on the horizon.

Speaking before departing Florida for a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Paris, Rubio said Trump preferred a diplomatic solution but described Iran’s demands as “unacceptable” and, at times, “outrageous, ridiculous, and completely unrealistic.”

Israeli occupation fears being left alone to confront Iran

On the Israeli side, the newspaper Maariv reported that the greatest concern within the Israeli occupation entity’s security establishment was the possibility that Iran could, over the remaining 50 days before the inauguration of the new US Congress, undermine the prospect of a decisive US military campaign, potentially leaving “Israel” to confront Iran alone within a matter of months.

The newspaper quoted security establishment sources as saying that the government tasked with forming a coalition by Gadi Eisenkot would face a series of urgent security challenges. These include the Iranian file, replenishing emergency stockpiles, the recruitment crisis, the loss of career military personnel, ongoing fronts, and far-right violence in the West Bank.

According to Maariv, the security establishment believes Washington must be pressed to act swiftly against Iran and that efforts should be made to “form a military alliance with countries in the region,” while simultaneously strengthening the Israeli military’s capabilities to launch a unilateral attack if necessary.

The newspaper said the Israeli military was facing a shortfall of more than 12,000 soldiers, including over 7,500 combat troops. It intends to ask the next government to restore compulsory military service to 36 months and push for the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox Jews to address the growing personnel shortage.

Source: Agencies (edited by Al-Manar)