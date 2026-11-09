Hebrew Media: Israeli Fears Grow Over New Iran Confrontation That Could Extend Beyond Region’s Borders

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu talks to US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Concerns are mounting within the enemy entity regarding the potential for a renewed confrontation with Iran, amid a complex interplay of military, political, and diplomatic calculations most notably those of U.S. President Donald Trump compounded by shifts within his administration, according to a Hebrew-language report.

According to Israeli analysis, Washington does not appear eager to engage in a new conflict. Trump has come to realize that a war with Iran would not merely be a fleeting military strike, but rather a multifaceted, complex issue that could significantly impact his political legacy.

Meanwhile, Zionist circles are closely monitoring what they describe as Iran’s efforts to rebuild its military capabilities and expand the scope of its threats. There is talk that any future confrontation could extend well beyond the Middle East, potentially reaching NATO bases and U.S. military installations in Europe a scenario further complicated by the removal of geographical constraints on the range of Iranian ballistic missiles and the expansion of Iran’s target bank.

Israeli assessments suggest that Tehran is pursuing a dual-track strategy: engaging in negotiations while simultaneously issuing threats and preparing for a possible military engagement. Iran is leveraging political developments in the United States to strengthen its negotiating position. As Washington weighs escalation against diplomacy, the calculus for a potential confrontation has shifted in light of the electoral developments in the U.S., even as the possibility of reaching a resolution through negotiations remains on the table.

Source: Al-Manar English Website