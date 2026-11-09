Beirut Scholars’ Association Denounces ‘Tutelage’ as Lebanon Left Exposed to Violations

The Beirut Scholars Association (Hay’at Ulama Beirut) has warned that Lebanon, under a system of tutelage, has been left exposed to all forms of encroachment reminiscent of the era of consuls in the distant past in a comment addressing what it described as blatant foreign interference in Lebanese affairs.

In its statement, the Association said this tutelage involves brazen and insolent interventions in every minute detail of Lebanon’s internal affairs, effectively dismantling what remained of the country’s constitutional institutions.

“Such appalling absurdity ought to have been met with rejection and condemnation; yet, instead, we witness a deathly silence from all those who claim to champion national sovereignty,” the Association remarked.

The statement continued: “We, at the Beirut Scholars Association, denounce these insolent interventions most recently the statement issued by five embassies regarding internal matters that are none of their concern. If these embassies were truly as committed to Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty as they profess to be, they should instead be opposing the Israeli assaults on the south attacks that occur day and night, in full view of the world, involving the entry of hundreds of trucks laden with explosives and the brutal destruction of dozens of villages. Such actions are characteristic of those who perpetrate them, those who support them, and those who remain silent in the face of this daily criminality against Lebanon and its sovereignty.”

The organization placed this matter squarely before the authorities in Lebanon authorities that assumed the responsibility of protecting the borders, only to demonstrate their incompetence, failure, and complicity. By subordinating themselves to foreign powers, the Association said, these authorities have enabled all manner of unacceptable recklessness and persistent aggression, effectively absolving the occupier of responsibility for the crimes, destruction, and extermination inflicted upon the South and its people. They have offered every conceivable concession to the enemy, yet achieved nothing; the enemy remains unsatisfied and continues to demand even more concessions. The Association held these authorities fully responsible for the current situation, noting that they failed their very first test during the recent aggression.

Furthermore, the statement reaffirmed “our right to resist the occupation and liberate our land through resistance a right guaranteed by the Constitution, all earthly laws, and divine precepts. It has become clear to all near and far that every other option has failed. History has proven, and will continue to prove God willing that the land can only be reclaimed through the force of arms.”

Source: Al-Manar Website