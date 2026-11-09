Araghchi: Americans ‘Sick and Tired’ of ‘Israel’ Dragging US Into ‘Forever Wars’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called out US President Donald Trump over remarks attributing Republican midterm election losses to public hostility toward Israel, asserting that the American electorate has grown exhausted with being manipulated into regional military campaigns.

Reacting on social media to a clip from Trump’s interview on CBS News’ 60 Minutes, Tehran’s top diplomat highlighted the stark contradiction between Washington’s policy decisions and domestic public opinion.

“POTUS clearly recognizes that the vast majority of Americans are disgusted with Israel. Strikingly, he seems confused about why that’s the case,” Araghchi wrote.

“Americans are evidently sick and tired of Israel bamboozling US administrations into Forever Wars. They had enough. So has our region.”

Araghchi’s remarks directly address the domestic fallout within the US as the joint US-Israeli military escalation against Tehran continues to trigger severe global economic instability, energy price hikes, and direct military entanglements across the region.

Source: Iranian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar)